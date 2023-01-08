Prince Harry says he had questions and qualms about war in Afghanistan

Prince Harry was called "hero prince", " by the British media when he spoke about killing Taliban in Afghanistan.

But he is drawing backlash from the same media for talking about the killings again.

Pro-monarchy experts and the tabloid media are mocking the Duke of Sussex for "repeating the same story."

According to Harry's supporters, he is being criticised now because he has stepped down as a working royal.

Harry and Meghan's biographer Omid Scobie also raised the point while sharing some pages from the leaked book of Prince Harry.

Defending Harry, he said "tiny snippets being reported don't do the text justice."

TV presenter Alex Beresford wrote, "How important is context to you? Genuinely want to know if reading the full excerpt on Prince Harry’s time in Afghanistan changes your opinion?"

Both the men shared two pages from Prince Harry's book to argue why he mentioned the killing of the Taliban in his book.







