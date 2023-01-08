In a public plea, King Charles asked to let the staff speak against Harry

Royal fans are urging King Charles and Prince William to lift their staff's non-disclosure agreements and let them speak against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 'public plea' to the British royal family was made after Prince Harry's memoir was leaked online days before its official release.

Hundreds of royal fans took to social media websites and requested the king to take action against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



A royal family supporter said, "I understand it is still your firm decision to hold dignified silence on Harry’s memoir. But, do us a favor, lift the staff NDAs. Angela Kelly has been named in the memoir, and staff begrudged.Let them speak!."

Meanwhile, a report in a leading British newspaper said that the King still wants reconciliation with his son despite being attacked in Harry's book.

The report said the monarch sees reconciliation the only way to end the family's dispute with Prince Harry.

According to independent analysts, Prince Harry's memoir would inflict an irreparable damage to the monarchy.