Sunday Jan 08 2023
King Charles thinks he will be reunited with his son Harry: report

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

King Charles thinks he will be reunited with his son Harry: report

King Charles believes he will one day be reunited with his son despite all the recent allegations levelled in Prince Harry's book, The Telegraph reported citing sources.

It said both Prince Harry and the royal family want to build bridges but they seems to have reached a stalemate because both the sides are convinced that the ball is in other's court.

Quoting sources close to the king, the publication wrote, "Only way out of this mess is reconciliation, however difficult."

The report said reconcilation is being considered the only way of avoiding open warfare for years to come.

It said there has been no contact between Prince Harry and the royal family since the Duke's memoir released in Spain.

Copies of the book were leaked in the US and elsewhere before its official release.



