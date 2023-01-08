Rohit Shetty suffers injury while shooting for 'Indian Police Force'

Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming debut web-series Indian Police Force, suffers an injury.

Rohit sustained an injury to his finger while filming. He was immediately taken to the Kamineni Hospital. His team confirmed that he has undergone a treatment and is now doing well. As per the team, the director has also resumed the shoot of the series.

Rohit’s spokesperson stated: “Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident.”

Back on April 20, 2022, Amazon Prime officially announced the upcoming cop drama in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez.

"Taking the action-packed cop-verse to the next level with #RohitShetty @SidMalhotra @RSPicturez #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming, they announced”

On the other hand, Rohit also unveiled the news as he wrote: “INDIAN POLICE FORCE Our cop universe goes digital And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime. #FilmingNow @sidmalhotra @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin, reports IndiaToday.”

Rohit Shetty’s debut digital project Indian Police Force also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.