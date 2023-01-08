 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Rohit Shetty suffers injury while shooting for 'Indian Police Force'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Rohit Shettys Indian Police Force stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role
Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming debut web-series Indian Police Force, suffers an injury.

Rohit sustained an injury to his finger while filming. He was immediately taken to the Kamineni Hospital. His team confirmed that he has undergone a treatment and is now doing well. As per the team, the director has also resumed the shoot of the series.

Rohit’s spokesperson stated: “Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident.”

Back on April 20, 2022, Amazon Prime officially announced the upcoming cop drama in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez.

"Taking the action-packed cop-verse to the next level with #RohitShetty @SidMalhotra @RSPicturez #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming, they announced”

On the other hand, Rohit also unveiled the news as he wrote: “INDIAN POLICE FORCE Our cop universe goes digital And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime. #FilmingNow @sidmalhotra @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin, reports IndiaToday.”

Rohit Shetty’s debut digital project Indian Police Force also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. 

More From Showbiz:

Shireesh Khemariya discusses the fate of independent films in present time

Shireesh Khemariya discusses the fate of independent films in present time

Babil Khan talks about how he wants to sustain his individuality as an artist

Babil Khan talks about how he wants to sustain his individuality as an artist

Kangana Ranaut talks about her upcoming film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut talks about her upcoming film Emergency
Priyanka Chopra wows everyone in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA

Priyanka Chopra wows everyone in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA
Deepika Padukone was scared of Irrfan Khan 'looking down upon her'

Deepika Padukone was scared of Irrfan Khan 'looking down upon her'
Sadia Khan drops photo of herself with Aryan Khan from New Year celebration

Sadia Khan drops photo of herself with Aryan Khan from New Year celebration
Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle on her 33th birthday: Photo

Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle on her 33th birthday: Photo
Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series 'Farzi' gets a release date

Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series 'Farzi' gets a release date
Feroze Khan not happy after his children photo goes viral

Feroze Khan not happy after his children photo goes viral
Paresh Rawal gives explanation for his ‘racist’ comment about Bengalis

Paresh Rawal gives explanation for his ‘racist’ comment about Bengalis

Karan Johar calls out 'overpriced' actors in his new podcast

Karan Johar calls out 'overpriced' actors in his new podcast

'Kuttey’s new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ released, Tabu is main character!

'Kuttey’s new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ released, Tabu is main character!