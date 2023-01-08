 
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Jane Fonda recalls the first time she met Tom Brady: 'Completely starstruck'

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Jane Fonda opened up about her first meeting with NFL Quarterback Tom Brady in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

While attending the world premiere of their upcoming comedy 80 for Brady at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, January 6th, 2023 the actress revealed to the outlet that she was left “completely starstruck” when Brady came to introduce himself during production.

“He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it’s true. He was also sweet and polite,” gushed Fonda. “My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer. I’m in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honour that and respect it. I was just awestruck.”

Apart from Fonda, the show stars Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Harry Hamlin. Inspired by a true story, 80 for Brady follows four New England Patriots fans who go on a sports pilgrimage to see Brady play at Super Bowl LI in 2017. In their hilarious attempts to secure tickets to the big game, which the Patriots came back from behind to win, the gal pals meet Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, and Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski, per Entertainment Weekly.

Brady also serves as a producer for the film and he also shared that he was charmed by the veteran actress as well.

“The opportunity to work alongside these four amazingly talented women has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he told PEOPLE in November. “Not only are they true professionals and experts at their craft, but they are even better people, and it was an honour to be on set with them.”

