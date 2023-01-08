 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Vijay Deverakonda to send 100 fans to '5-day Manali trip' all expenses paid

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda last featured in film 'Liger' with Ananya Panday

Actor Vijay Deverakonda brings in exciting gifts for fans every New Year and this year he has come up with an even bigger surprise.

Every year, he holds a Devera Santa contest with fans. This year, he has decided to send 100 of his fans to Manali on an all paid expense trip.

Sharing the exciting news with his fans, he dropped a video on his Instagram with a caption that read: “100 of you go to the mountains. Update! Happy new year. Big kisses and lots of love to all of you.”

In the video announcement, the Liger star could be heard saying: “Happy New Year, my loves. This is a Devara Santa update. I told you I am going to send 100 of you on all expenses paid trip holiday. Food, travel, accommodation on me. I asked you where you guys want to go and every poll you chose to go to the mountains. So, to the mountains we go. I am sending 100 of you on a five day trip to Manali.”

“You are going to see snow capped mountains, you are going to see temples, monasteries and we have lots of activities planned. If you are 18 plus and you have been following me, just fill the attached Devara Santa Google document form are we are going to pick 100 of you and send you on this incredible holiday. I would love to be a part of your journey."

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda’s last film Liger along with Ananya Panday failed miserably at the box office. He is now gearing up to feature in a Telugu film Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, reports IndiaToday. 

