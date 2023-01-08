 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin posts ‘thank you note’ for fans after wife Hilaria reaches 1m followers

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Alec Baldwin expressed gratitude to fans who helped him to get his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, one million Instagram followers for her birthday on Friday, January 6.

The 30 Rock star, 64, asked his fans to throw Hilaria a follow request on Instagram in celebration of her 39th birthday.

“It is my wife Hilaria’s birthday tomorrow January 6th. We don’t attach the same significance to January 6th as other people do,” Alec said in a video, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill. “We just say it’s Hilaria’s birthday.”

While his request on social media sparked reaction as some people called his campaign 'shallow' and 'bizarre', but some of his fans actually helped him to accomplish the target.

Alec, showing gratitude, took to his Instagram on Saturday and wrote a simple note that read, “Many thanks to everyone who helped get my wife to 1 million followers,” and then posted it on his Instagram page along with the simple caption, “Truly,”

The entrepreneur, who turned 39 on Friday, also re-posted her husband's sweet message to thank everyone who took part in the virtual birthday gift.

“Grateful to all of you. It's like a fun party that we are all at,” she shared, along with a green heart emoticon. “Love you all. Let's make 2023 amazing.”

Hilaria also dropped a photo from her birthday party at home. “Love you all for the birthday wishes and helping me celebrate 39….here is to much cake, wild Baldwinito dance parties, and getting dressed up to go out with my husband.”

