Sunday Jan 08 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘questions’ from neighbours in California

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being asked questions from their neighbours in California amid the Sussex’s docu-series and Harry’s book Spare.

According to Sky News, reporter Martha Kelner tried to dig into the thoughts of residents of Montecito.

She said: "As the TV and book deals mount up, neighbours are beginning to question the motives behind their media offensive."

One resident told her: "The story is interesting because it keeps evolving. It's he said, she said. It makes great television." While another responded: "My observation is that most women are on Meghan's side.

"Most men are just wondering why are they doing this?"

Moreover, a former TV executive living in the neighbourhood told the outlet: "My friends turn their nose up at it all.

"People hear they get a $100m contract with Netflix. They are making that money, it's not theirs. It's for their company and their staff.

"So I'm sure it's partly due to a lifestyle they want, and so an element of all this will be them thinking 'what can we sell',” he added.

