Prince Harry spills Meghan Markle accepted freebies during stay at Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle accepted freebies during her stay at Kensington Palace, spilled Prince Harry in bombshell book Spare.

Royal Family has a practice of not accepting unsolicited gifts to avoid being seen as a commercial enterprise.

However, in order to shut down claims that the Suits alum was rude to the staffers, Prince Harry admitted that she took free gifts and gave them to her staff.

Harry wrote in his book: “She shared all the freebies she received, clothes and perfumes and make-up, with all the women in the office.

“I never heard her speak a bad word about anybody, or to anybody. On the contrary, I watched her redouble her efforts to reach out, to spread kindness.

“She sent out handwritten thank you notes, checked on staff who was ill, sent baskets of food or flowers or goodies to anyone struggling, depressed, off sick,” he added.