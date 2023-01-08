Bipasha Basu turns 44, says 'this birthday was different but so special'

Bollywood star Bipasha Basu celebrated her 44th birthday yesterday January 7.

The Raaz actress, who has turned a year older, took to her Instagram handle and started sharing beautiful glimpses from the celebrations.

Sharing the photos Basu captioned it, "3 of Us. This birthday was soooo different but soooo special. Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and love. Truly grateful."



In the picture, Bipasha smiled as she held Devi close to her. The actor wore a green shirt while the baby was dressed in a white T-shirt with the words 'mum' written on it.

Further, Basu shares a picture of herself, sitting like a bossy lady, and wrote, "2023 you will be an amazing year new beginning"

"Adventures of new mommy and baby …looking forward to great acting work … 3 of us traveling the world and the list goes on and on #manifestingdreams #manifesting #2023 #newmommy #monkeylove." she concluded the post.







