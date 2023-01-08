Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles

American TV star Kim Kardashian showered praise on the new Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody and its star Naomi Ackie.

However, Kim, 42, was positively effervescent in her warm words about the film, gushing that its leading lady 'COMPLETELY embodies Whitney.'

Kim wrote on her Insta Stories this Saturday: 'WOW, WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY was so good.'

The reality TV superstar continued: 'I love how they made it a celebration of Whitney's life & Naomi Ackie COMPLETELY embodies Whitney.'

Kim, whose post came amid the film's slow box office collections, plugged: 'Must see it and in theaters for the best experience!'

One of the producers of the film is the legendary record producer Clive Davis, who knew Whitney and is played onscreen by Stanley Tucci.

Whitney, whose various drug problems were extensively documented over the years, died in the bath in her suite at the Beverly Hilton ahead of the Grammys in 2012.

Hours later Clive Davis proceeded with his annual pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hilton just four floors below where Whitney died.

Kim meanwhile is co-parenting four children with her ex-husband, Whitney's fellow music star Kanye West, who saw his career implode and his billion-dollar fortune plummet last year after a string of anti-Semitic outbursts.