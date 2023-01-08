Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Prince Harry’s ultimate goal is to make the Royal Family "villainous characters" because the Duke feels they've done the same to him and his wife Meghan Markle.



Kinsey, while spoking to GB news Mark Dolan about the claims made by Harry about Princess Diana’s death, said: "The ultimate goal is to make the Royal Family a villainous character because Harry feels they've done the same to him and Meghan which he stated previously."

The Duke of Sussex, during his first interview about his memoir 'Spare', tells ITV's Tom Brady that he feels guilty for not weeping publicly, revealing that he only cried at a private burial service.

Harry said: "Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died."

Ms Schofield shared her thoughts on Harry's claims, saying: "I don’t think in my years of studying the death of Diana, I have never heard anything about anyone telling Harry and William that they could not mourn, that they weren’t allowed to cry or that they weren’t allowed to respond to their mother’s death and in any single way that they wanted to.

"Perhaps, they felt like they couldn’t because people around them weren’t reacting in that way but they were never instructed to behave in a certain way. They were never instructed not to cry or not to be upset over their mother. Smiling faces you are saying are sweet, little boys that seems to be like trying to be courteous in a very uncomfortable situation."

To a question about whether "history is being re-written once again” amid the Duke's comments, Schofield replied: "I think so. The ultimate goal is to make the Royal Family a villainous character because Harry feels they've done the same to him and Meghan which he stated previously.

"In the series of interviews, we keep hearing him say ‘they are making us the villain. So, perhaps Harry is just trying to shift the directions of that role,” the expert added.