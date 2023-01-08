 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Prince Harry is set to raise heat on royal family in new broadcast interviews to promote his explosive new memoir, Spare, which has already generated incendiary headlines even before its official release.

The Duke of Sussex is set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews will start airing tonight with the prospect of yet more damaging attacks on the Firm.

Days after Harry's memoir accidentally went on sale early with new claims of discord and conflict within the royal family, the Duke is set to lob more bombshells at the palace gates. 

Royal experts and historians believe that Harry's new interview would be more damaging to the monarchy and could plunge the royal family into its biggest crisis.

"So here's Charles trying to establish himself as the new king and now Harry's thrown this hand grenade and it's all coming kind of crashing around him," royal biographer Tina Brown said.

From their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to their six-part Netflix documentary series last month and now Harry’s book, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's message seem to be same as they don't want to stop revealing things about their royal relatives' behaviour, nature, attitudes and alleged racism.

Insiders are revealing that Prince William is "burning" with anger, but will not respond "for the good of his family and the country", 

"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," Harry says in his interview with Britain's ITV, which will be the first to be shown.

Amid Harry's allegations, the UK's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, appeared defending the royal family, saying he was "proud" of them.

More From Entertainment:

Earl Boen passes away at the age of 81

Earl Boen passes away at the age of 81
Billy Idol says he feels 'honoured' to have star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billy Idol says he feels 'honoured' to have star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kendall Jenner steps outside in style as she joins BFFs Hailey, Justin Bieber for brunch

Kendall Jenner steps outside in style as she joins BFFs Hailey, Justin Bieber for brunch
Americans, Britons becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal melodrama

Americans, Britons becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal melodrama
Victoria Beckham shuns haters as she shares new video amid backlash

Victoria Beckham shuns haters as she shares new video amid backlash

Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’

Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’
Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?

Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?
Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles

Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles
Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees

Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours

Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours
Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry

Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry
Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?

Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?