Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview

Prince Harry is set to raise heat on royal family in new broadcast interviews to promote his explosive new memoir, Spare, which has already generated incendiary headlines even before its official release.



The Duke of Sussex is set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews will start airing tonight with the prospect of yet more damaging attacks on the Firm.

Days after Harry's memoir accidentally went on sale early with new claims of discord and conflict within the royal family, the Duke is set to lob more bombshells at the palace gates.

Royal experts and historians believe that Harry's new interview would be more damaging to the monarchy and could plunge the royal family into its biggest crisis.

"So here's Charles trying to establish himself as the new king and now Harry's thrown this hand grenade and it's all coming kind of crashing around him," royal biographer Tina Brown said.

From their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to their six-part Netflix documentary series last month and now Harry’s book, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's message seem to be same as they don't want to stop revealing things about their royal relatives' behaviour, nature, attitudes and alleged racism.

Insiders are revealing that Prince William is "burning" with anger, but will not respond "for the good of his family and the country",

"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," Harry says in his interview with Britain's ITV, which will be the first to be shown.



Amid Harry's allegations, the UK's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, appeared defending the royal family, saying he was "proud" of them.