 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham shuns haters as she shares new video amid backlash

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Victoria Beckham shunned haters with her new video amid expensive 'cardigan' backlash as she created a 'wintery' eyeliner look for an evening out in London on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram, the pop star turned fashion designer, 48, opted for a casual outfit and sported a hat and polo neck jumper ahead of her night out.

As she applied her eyeliner, she said she was using a product from her own range, Satin Kajal Liner in Bronze, around both the outside of her eye and her waterline.

Creating a different look, she said: 'Tonight going for a slightly different look, a more wintry look.

'But I love how this is not as strong as the black, not as hard as the cocoa but the bronze is such a nice colour.

'Slightly softer, but a little bit more than what I would normally go for.'

She captioned the post: 'A cosy night out elevated with my Satin Kajal Liner in Bronze… The perfect update to your smoky eye! Kisses x VB'

It comes after she came under fire on Friday for being out of touch as she took to Instagram again to promote an £800 cardigan from her fashion line. 

More From Entertainment:

Americans, Britons becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal melodrama

Americans, Britons becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal melodrama
Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview

Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview
Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’

Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’
Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?

Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?
Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles

Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles
Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees

Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours

Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours
Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry

Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry
Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?

Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?
Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list
Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott

Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott
David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’