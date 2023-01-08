 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Americans, Britons becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal melodrama

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Britons and Americans are becoming bored of the whole royal melodrama, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's further revelations are unlikely to shake their views.

Royal fans and American public seem to be reluctant to show their interest in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims about the royal family and monarchy. 

Even they seem unconcerned to show sympathy for Harry and Meghan, or for those they criticise. 

However, the Duke's memoir, Spare, was No. 1 on Amazon UK's bestselling books list on Saturday, available for pre-order ahead of its release.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews said that given Britain's current cost of living crisis, there could be limited support for the complaints of a privileged prince residing in a mansion in California.

"They are polarising, Harry and Megan, and I think that this new book by Harry probably won't change many people's opinions," Andrews told Reuters.

"I think this is overkill, it becomes saturation point and people think 'I don't want to hear anymore: shut up, go away'."

Harry's public thoughts will keep coming, with three more TV interviews due to air on Sunday ahead of the official launch of the Duke's book on Tuesday.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham shuns haters as she shares new video amid backlash

Victoria Beckham shuns haters as she shares new video amid backlash

Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview

Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview
Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’

Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’
Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?

Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?
Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles

Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles
Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees

Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours

Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours
Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry

Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry
Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?

Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?
Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list
Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott

Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott
David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’