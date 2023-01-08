 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner steps outside in style as she joins BFFs Hailey, Justin Bieber for brunch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Kendall Jenner looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out in West Hollywood on Saturday to join her best friends, Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber, for a tasty brunch.

The talented supermodel, 27, opted for a fashionable yet classy race car-inspired jacket along with comfortable jeans as she joined her pals at the popular eatery, Great White.

The 818 Tequila founder and the Biebers recently celebrated ringing in the New Year together during a snowy getaway to Aspen together, while also being accompanied by Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Kendall put on a sexy display wearing a plain, white cropped shirt which was partially covered by a black and yellow.

The Kardashians star also opted to add an elegant, gold watch on her left wrist for a stylish touch to her look.

As she made her way towards the main entrance of the hip café, Hailey and Justin were also seen strolling side-by-side on the crowded sidewalk to meet up with the TV personality.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin appeared in high spirits rocking a cool yet classy look.


More From Entertainment:

Billy Idol says he feels 'honoured' to have star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billy Idol says he feels 'honoured' to have star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Americans, Britons becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal melodrama

Americans, Britons becoming bored of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal melodrama
Victoria Beckham shuns haters as she shares new video amid backlash

Victoria Beckham shuns haters as she shares new video amid backlash

Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview

Prince Harry lobs more bombs on royal family in new interview
Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’

Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses being a single mum: 'begged and borrowed’
Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?

Prince Harry sees King Charles and William as 'villainous characters' of Royal family?
Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles

Kim Kardashian showers praise on Whitney Houston biopic amid co-parenting struggles
Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees

Complete list of 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours

Leonardo DiCaprio 'vibing' dance TikTok video gets 4 million views in few hours
Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry

Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry
Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?

Royal family, monarchy's end begins with Prince Harry's memoir?
Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top trending new release movies and series: Full list