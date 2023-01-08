 
Billy Idol says he feels 'honoured' to have star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billy Idol shared his feelings about getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a recent interview and said that he feels honoured to get the star that he was awarded on Friday, as reported by Fox News.

Billy was awarded the star on Friday when he attended the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles with his girlfriend China Chow. Billy said he could never imagine having the career that he has had.

Billy said, "It really is crazy to find myself getting an award like this, or being honoured in this way. I mean, 47 years of doing this after I started in Generation X, and 35 years after coming here, I just really could never have imagined anything like this."

He further added, "Initially, we did the music back in the mid-'70s during the punk rock time. There wasn't much hope or anything. We decided if there's nothing, there's no future, we're going to do what we love. And that's what I did."

Billy Idol will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his self-titled debut album in July.

