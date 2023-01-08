Prince Harry says goodbye to royal family with admission of rift, sex, drugs

Prince Harry has reportedly made his mind to say the royal family goodbye with his revelations about royal rifts, having sex and taking drugs.



The Duke, with his claims in soul-baring memoir, has deeply hurt his brother Prince William and father King Charles III, casting doubt on his future in the British royal family.



A close friend of Prince of Wales has recalled that "revenge is not how William rolls", according to the Times.

The friend said it is cruel, cowardly and sad to "see William keep taking the punches", adding that despite remaining silent, Kate's hubby is "burning" inside over his brother's accusations.

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, who interviewed Charles in 1994 when the then Prince of Wales admitted having an affair, said he was "perplexed" by Harry's decision to publish a book.

Jonathan thinks King Charles is "extremely pained" and "very frustrated" by the situation and "would be very anxious to bring it to an end".

The 38-year-old prince's ghost-written book Spare was widely leaked after it accidently hit the shelves in Spain ahead of the official publication date.

The details, shared by several media outlets after getting the copy of Harry's book, include an allegation that William attacked him during a row about his wife Meghan; an account of how he lost his virginity; an admission of drug use; and a claim he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan.



Another expert has claimed that the monarch has decided to cut all ties with Harry and Meghan. An insider revealed that King Charles is considering to shut the palace doors on Harry and Meghan after the couple's admissions of taking drugs and having sex.

