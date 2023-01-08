Newly single Katie Price makes a BIG decision after rocky split with Carl Woods

 
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Katie Price has finally taken a big decision in her life following a rocky split with Carl Woods.

She most recently split with her ex-fiancé Carl Woods in a bitter breakup.

The former glamour model, 44, revealed that she is 'exhausted with relationships' and has no interest in getting a new boyfriend as she focuses on her family and work.

Katie made the revelation on her Instagram page on Sunday, where she told fans how 'flattered' she was by the direct messages from men asking her out now that she's single.

Writing to her 2.6million followers on the social media platform, Katie penned: 'I would like to say that I'm flattered by the amount of Dms I've had from men wanting to take me out now I'm single.

'Truth is I'm not replying or getting into any conversation because I want to focus on my work children and family and myself.

'I'm exhausted with relationships to the point I don't need a man or their validation.

'When and if I'm ready to find love again it's going to be a very long tick box to what I want.'

The reality star has most recently been in a relationship with Carl Woods, who she started dating in June 2020.

The couple got engaged after a whirlwind 10-month romance, with car salesman Carl, 34, asking her mother Amy, her father, and son Junior, 17, for their permission.

Speaking to OK Magazine about their engagement at the time, Katie said: 'It's refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he'd look after me, I just love him.'

However, the pair ended their on/off relationship last month with the romance said to be over for good this time.

