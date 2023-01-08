Brooklyn Beckham wins hearts with his special treatment for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham won hearts with his special treatment for his ladylove Nicola Peltz as he did his wife's nail art and added some stick-on acrylics to her pals' hands.



He recently faced criticism for splashing out hundreds of pounds making a controversial 'Michelin style' Sunday roast.



The model, 27, shared the moment chef Brooklyn, 23, decorated their hands on Sunday afternoon, captioning the post to her 2.7million followers: 'Pampering the ladies'.

Brooklyn gently held onto a hand as he applied glue to the back of a stick-on nail.

The camera then turned to Brooklyn, who gave a soft smile to the camera after finishing off the manicure.

It comes after David and Victoria Beckham’s son tried to impress fans with his ‘Michelin-styled’ video as the budding chef gave his spin on a traditional roast dinner on Wednesday, whipping up aged beef that looked underdone with a side of carrots and potatoes.

Yet the 23-year-old TV personality was widely mocked over the Instagram video, with fans claiming the beef looked raw and that too much butter had been used to prepare the vegetables.

Fans were also left questioning how much the meal would have cost to prepare and whether the average person could afford to replicate it.