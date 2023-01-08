 
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Sally Field almost went on a date with Steven Spielberg 50 years ago

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Sally Field opened up about her lifelong friendship with film director Steven Spielberg and revealed that she almost went on a date with him 50 years ago, as reported by People.

Sally shared that they were set up by her newly acquired business manager at that time though the date never actually happened. She said that she has been through good and bad in life with Steven and he never left her life.

Sally said, "My newly acquired business manager wanted me to meet one of his clients and wanted me to go to Universal for a supposed 'meeting' because he thought the two of us would really hit it off."

She further added, "And though we never actually went on a date together, my beloved Steven Spielberg has never left my life. For almost 50 years — is it really? — we have gone through this life that's been filled with good and bad, the laughter and the angst."

Sally Field and Steven Spielberg have been close friends for their entire lives and they cherish their friendship.

