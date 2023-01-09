 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in 'six months' for 'Deadpool 3'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in six months for Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman shared the time it will take to prepare to get back into Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3.

Hugh Jackman is all set to reprise his role as Wolverine for the tenth time for the upcoming movie.

The Academy Award nominee appeared on CNN and HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, as per People on January 8.

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time," he explained. "So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway's The Music Man] to when I started filming. And I'm not doing any other work. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months."

The 54-year-old added further, "And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you."

Jackman has played the popular Marvel comic character in ten films, the upcoming one being his latest.

