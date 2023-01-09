 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘authoritative’ parenting style better than Princess Charlene

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

British Princess, Kate Middleton, and Prince of Monaco, Charlene, have methodologies in bringing up their children.

Jasmine Peters, a parenting expert, tells Express.co.uk the difference between the parenting styles of the two Royals.

She reveals: "Princess Charlene gives a small clue into her permissive parenting style when she spoke to the French magazine 'Point de Vue' about raising her twins in November 2019.

"As a permissive parent, children are allowed and welcomed to discuss things openly with their parents. Permissive parenting engages a less formal style than one might expect of a Royal Family."

Ms Peters continued: "On the plus side, this is seen as a more modern style of parenting with few rules and expectations of children. Children are openly loving and caring with their children.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the contrary, are more ‘authoritative.’

Ms Peters explained: "In essence, it is likely that the permissive parenting style may become a more authoritarian one, such as that adopted by the Prince and Princess of Wales in order to maintain a degree of royal propriety and privacy."

"Permissive parents rarely discipline their children and avoid the unpleasantness of confrontation whenever possible. Instead of rules and expectations, they choose to let children figure things out for themselves."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana look alike says people want ‘mother-son’ fantasy on OnlyFans

Princess Diana look alike says people want ‘mother-son’ fantasy on OnlyFans
Harry expresses empathy for King as he discusses Diana's death in latest interview

Harry expresses empathy for King as he discusses Diana's death in latest interview

King Chares visits church before Harry's interview airs in US and UK

King Chares visits church before Harry's interview airs in US and UK

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in 'six months' for 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman to get back into Wolverine shape in 'six months' for 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut

Shawn Mendes sports a new haircut while out with friends: Check out his new buzzcut
Prince Harry to defend scandalous memoirs in TV interviews

Prince Harry to defend scandalous memoirs in TV interviews
Trevor Noah spent a casual afternoon grabbing coffee with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Hertz

Trevor Noah spent a casual afternoon grabbing coffee with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Hertz
Kate Hudson pays a heartfelt tribute to son Ryder on his 19th birthday

Kate Hudson pays a heartfelt tribute to son Ryder on his 19th birthday
Harry Hamlin stands behind wife Lisa Rinna's decision to exit 'RHOBH': 'It's time to move along'

Harry Hamlin stands behind wife Lisa Rinna's decision to exit 'RHOBH': 'It's time to move along'
Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out

Adam Sandler took youngest daughter out to see the Lakers play: Check it out
Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson

Sharelle Rosado on getting engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson
Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair

Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair