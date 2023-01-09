 
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘wildest dream’ is to add ‘fourth child’ into mix

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to having another addition to their family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parents to three children, are reportedly planning for a fourth one.

An insider tells Closer Magazine: “First and foremost, William and Kate both take the view that they’re totally blessed and fortunate to have three healthy and beautiful children who light up their lives and keep them incredibly occupied and busy in the best way possible.

“Parenthood and watching their children grow has surpassed all their wildest dreams and they have been dedicated to introducing them into life as senior Royals one day, while allowing them to have a wonderful childhood.

“They both love the idea of being a family of six and know that George, Charlotte and, eventually, little Louis will step up to the plate and help them if they’re lucky enough to have another brother or sister. Welcoming a fourth child to the mix is something they’ve always been open to, but this year they’ve had to prioritise their new positions and responsibilities. Now they think a baby will make their family unit even stronger,” they conclude.

