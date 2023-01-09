 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Queen Elizabeth II wanted ‘tea’ from Meghan Markle on Donald Trump

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II was very keen on asking Meghan Markle about US politics in one of their initial meetings.

The former monarch of Britain inquired the Duchess of Sussex about her views on Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign in 2016.

As per an excerpt from Us Weekly, Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ reveals the Queen was very interested in conversing with Meghan.

Harry knew that ‘“everyone in the world” was fixated on the race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, so Meghan’s opinion was obviously one “Granny” wanted to hear — we love a royal who loves her tea.’

‘However, Meghan took a very smart approach and realized that it was a “no-win game” to share her thoughts on the election (it’s pretty easy to assume she voted for Clinton). She strategically shifted the conversation to her life in Canada, where she was filming the TV show, Suits. “Granny looked pleased,” he added.

Harry wrote: “‘Commonwealth. Good, fine.’”

