Prince Andrew is ‘most troublesome’ Royal: ‘Left his towels lying around’

Prince Andrew has been branded the most troubled royal by a former staff member at Windsor Castle.



Evelyn Muir-Bell tells Birmingham Live how the Duke of York has always been notorious over his antics.

She said: “Andrew was always in trouble because he left his towels lying around." However she also added: “all household thought the real princess was Anne”.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reveals the Duke has officialy exited from Buckingham Palace after falling from grace due to his sex scandal.

An insider told the publication: "Any presence at the palace is officially over. The king has made it clear, he isn't a working royal. He's on his own."