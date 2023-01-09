 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says Royal Family is 'not racist' in shift of statements: Read

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry says calling out the Royal Family on racist comments does not mean that he believes they are 'racist.'

Speaking to Tom Brady for ITV, the Duke of Sussex talks about how he believes royals across the pond have an 'unconscious bias' towards dark-skinned people.

When Bradby asked if he would describe the family as racist, Harry said: “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family.”

In 2021, Harry admitted that a certain member of his clan spoke about Archie's skin colour ahead of his birth. Recalling his statement, Harry said: “But you speak to any other couple, mixed race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed, you know, ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’ And that is part of a, you know, bigger conversation that needs to be had."

"But, to say that that doesn’t happen around the rest of the world, but it just happened there, is – that’s not true, but again for me the difference is unconscious bias and racism, but if that – if you are called out for unconscious bias you need to make that right," he added.

