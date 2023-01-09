 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Prince Harry says William 'ordered' him to shave beard on wedding: 'Spoke to Granny'

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry admits Prince William did not want him with a beard on his wedding to Meghan Markle.

Speaking to Tom Bradby for ITV, the Duke of Sussex revealed how William ordered him to shave his beard ahead of the big day.

He said: "There's a level of competition there, and I remember that William had a beard himself and that Granny and the others told him that he had to shave it off.

"The difference for me, as I explained to my grandmother, is that this beard felt to me at the time like the new Harry, as almost a shield to my anxiety."

Later in the conversation, Harry added how Meghan Markle was stereotyped in the Royal Family due to her status of being an American actress.

"It felt to me as though that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really welcoming her in.

"American actress, divorced, biracial, there's all different parts to that and what that can mean but if you are reading the press (like a lot of my family do), the British tabloids at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency that you could end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality," he noted.

