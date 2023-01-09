Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry after Duke defends royal family

Piers Morgan lashed out at Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex' interview with Tom Bradby aired on Sunday.

During the interview, Prince Harry admitted that the British royal family was not racist.

Morgan, who had lost his job for criticizing Meghan Markle after her Oprah interview, said, "Never seen an unhappier ‘happy man’ in my life."

He said, "Prince Harry’s a bitter, delusional, paranoid, family-trashing halfwit exposing & exploiting the Royals’ most personal secrets for gazillions whilst wanging on with jaw-dropping hypocrisy about media intrusion. He’s pathetic."

Harry is being accused of keeping the royal family on edge for two years after Oprah interview where Meghan Markle and Harry said that a royal family member had asked them about the skin colour of their then unborn son Archie.

In his latest interview, Harry said he and his wife had not said that the royal family was racist.