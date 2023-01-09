 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry after Duke defends royal family

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry after Duke defends royal family

Piers Morgan lashed out at Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex' interview with Tom Bradby aired on Sunday.

During the interview, Prince Harry admitted that the British royal family was not racist.

Morgan, who had lost his job for criticizing Meghan Markle after her Oprah interview, said, "Never seen an unhappier ‘happy man’ in my life."

He said, "Prince Harry’s a bitter, delusional, paranoid, family-trashing halfwit exposing & exploiting the Royals’ most personal secrets for gazillions whilst wanging on with jaw-dropping hypocrisy about media intrusion. He’s pathetic."

Harry is being accused of keeping the royal family on edge for two years after Oprah interview where Meghan Markle and Harry said that a royal family member had asked them about the skin colour of their then unborn son Archie.

In his latest interview, Harry said he and his wife had not said that the royal family was racist.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry may lose a royal ally after criticising Prince Andrew in his book

Prince Harry may lose a royal ally after criticising Prince Andrew in his book

Prince Harry takes aim at Queen Consort Camilla for press-Palace relationship

Prince Harry takes aim at Queen Consort Camilla for press-Palace relationship

Prince Harry says William 'ordered' him to shave beard on wedding: 'Spoke to Granny'

Prince Harry says William 'ordered' him to shave beard on wedding: 'Spoke to Granny'
Prince Harry says Lili 'obsession' with Archie reminds him of Prince William

Prince Harry says Lili 'obsession' with Archie reminds him of Prince William
Prince Harry says Royal Family is 'not racist' in shift of statements: Read

Prince Harry says Royal Family is 'not racist' in shift of statements: Read
Prince Andrew is ‘most troublesome’ Royal: ‘Left his towels lying around’

Prince Andrew is ‘most troublesome’ Royal: ‘Left his towels lying around’
Prince Harry was paid by King to ‘stay in gilded cage at all times’

Prince Harry was paid by King to ‘stay in gilded cage at all times’
Prince Harry says Archie perfected his ‘bow’ to greet Queen after Megxit

Prince Harry says Archie perfected his ‘bow’ to greet Queen after Megxit
Queen Elizabeth II wanted ‘tea’ from Meghan Markle on Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth II wanted ‘tea’ from Meghan Markle on Donald Trump
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘wildest dream’ is to add ‘fourth child’ into mix

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘wildest dream’ is to add ‘fourth child’ into mix
Kate Middleton ‘authoritative’ parenting style better than Princess Charlene

Kate Middleton ‘authoritative’ parenting style better than Princess Charlene
Princess Diana look alike says people want ‘mother-son’ fantasy on OnlyFans

Princess Diana look alike says people want ‘mother-son’ fantasy on OnlyFans