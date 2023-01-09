 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Anushka Ranjan responds to pregnancy rumours through a picture: Take a look

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Anushka Ranjan married Aditya Seal in 2021
Recently, rumours came out that Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal is expecting their first child together; Anushka shuns down the rumours with a picture.

The Wedding Pullav actress, taking it to her Instagram, shared a picture where her husband Aditya can be seen lying on her lap. While sharing the picture, she wrote: “This is the only baby in my life right now. We are not pregnant.”

Previously reports remarked that the couple is all set to embrace parenthood. “The couple is currently enjoying their New Year time in Dubai. While the couple is enjoying their blissful time with their friends, they are also gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives. Both Aditya and Anushka are elated to become parents."

Back in 2017, Seal and Ranjan met for the first time during a fashion show organized by Ranjan’s mom. The two felt attracted immediately and after dating for four years, the duo finally got married in 2021.

On the professional front, Aditya Seal featured in film Rocket Gang. Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan made her acting debut with Wedding Pullav. Later on she appeared in films like: Fittrat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, reports News18.

