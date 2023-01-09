 
Dwayne Johnson breaks down why he left pro wrestling: ‘Wouldn’t do this business’

Dwayne Johnson has just worn his heart on his sleeve and shared his personal thoughts on “all the roles us men play in our daily hustle and grind of life.”

He shared his personal thoughts on kids and being a girl dad in the video collage as well as the caption.

The video collage features home videos, interview snippets and even bits from the Black Adam movie.

The caption also features a write up admission that reads, “I know a lot of you men out there understand me when I say, of all the roles us men play in our daily hustle and grind of life - my favorite one of all, is ‘dad’.”

“I know what it’s like to have a job you love (pro wrestler) and yet it takes you away from the thing you love most (your first born child) from years of being on the road wrestling. I made a promise that I would never do business in anything again that took me away from my family.”

“That’s why these days I do my best to protect “being dad” with all I got to my three daughters.”

