Monday Jan 09 2023
Blue Ivy receives love from Tina Knowles: 'I could not be more blessed'

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Blue Ivy receives love from Tina Knowles: ‘I could not be more blessed’
Blue Ivy receives love from Tina Knowles: ‘I could not be more blessed’

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter turned 11 on January 7th, 2023.

The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, January 8th, 2023, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach.

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” began Tina. “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday.”

She continued, “I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday. Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!”

She then went on to detail the number of skills Blue had such as “sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano.”

“I could go on and on,” the doting grandma said.

“Because there's really nothing that you can't do. You are funny and beautiful and graceful, Kind, and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy!!”

Beyoncé, 41, and husband Jay-Z, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, and they also share five-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

Dwayne Johnson breaks down why he left pro wrestling: 'Wouldn't do this business'

Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry after Duke defends royal family

Prince Harry may lose a royal ally after criticising Prince Andrew in his book

Prince Harry takes aim at Queen Consort Camilla for press-Palace relationship

Prince Harry says William 'ordered' him to shave beard on wedding: 'Spoke to Granny'

Prince Harry says Lili 'obsession' with Archie reminds him of Prince William

Prince Harry says Royal Family is 'not racist' in shift of statements: Read

Prince Andrew is 'most troublesome' Royal: 'Left his towels lying around'

Prince Harry was paid by King to 'stay in gilded cage at all times'

Prince Harry says Archie perfected his 'bow' to greet Queen after Megxit

Queen Elizabeth II wanted 'tea' from Meghan Markle on Donald Trump

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'wildest dream' is to add 'fourth child' into mix

