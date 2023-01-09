Lizzo says she wants to collab with Adele to ‘play the flute’

Lizzo has a different idea for her potential collaboration with Adele.

However, she is planning a different kind of collab, where she would play an instrument rather than sing on a ballad.

The singer, who has struck up a friendship with the British songstress admitted they have never talked about teaming up for a song or album, but she wouldn’t be opposed to it, in a new interview with The Mirror.

“We’ve never talked about that. You know, what I’d do with Adele is play the flute. I’d play flute as she is that kind of artist,” she said.

Lizzo also shared that the Easy on Me crooner is always looking out for her when things get difficult. “When she first came out the culture was so different, and especially with social media,” Lizzo explained. “Adele called me and was like, ‘Lizzo, how do you f------g do it? Are you okay? Do you want to come over and drink some wine. Do you want to talk?’ And I was like, yeah.”

“Adele saw me literally in a different font. It was really sweet,” she added. “Shouting out my documentary the other day… she didn’t have to. She texted to say, ‘I f------g hate documentaries unless you’re Tina Turner or The Beatles, but this is so f------g good.’ And I was like, ‘thank you.'”

According to HollywoodLife, Lizzo’s latest discussion about Adele comes after she made headlines for clapping back at bodyshamers who have commented on her weight. took to Instagram to share a video of herself in a patterned bikini as she called out haters and told her followers that her body is her “art” and it’s no one’s place to judge it.