 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Lizzo says she wants to collab with Adele to ‘play the flute’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Lizzo says she wants to collab with Adele to ‘play the flute’
Lizzo says she wants to collab with Adele to ‘play the flute’

Lizzo has a different idea for her potential collaboration with Adele.

However, she is planning a different kind of collab, where she would play an instrument rather than sing on a ballad.

The singer, who has struck up a friendship with the British songstress admitted they have never talked about teaming up for a song or album, but she wouldn’t be opposed to it, in a new interview with The Mirror.

“We’ve never talked about that. You know, what I’d do with Adele is play the flute. I’d play flute as she is that kind of artist,” she said.

Lizzo also shared that the Easy on Me crooner is always looking out for her when things get difficult. “When she first came out the culture was so different, and especially with social media,” Lizzo explained. “Adele called me and was like, ‘Lizzo, how do you f------g do it? Are you okay? Do you want to come over and drink some wine. Do you want to talk?’ And I was like, yeah.”

“Adele saw me literally in a different font. It was really sweet,” she added. “Shouting out my documentary the other day… she didn’t have to. She texted to say, ‘I f------g hate documentaries unless you’re Tina Turner or The Beatles, but this is so f------g good.’ And I was like, ‘thank you.'”

According to HollywoodLife, Lizzo’s latest discussion about Adele comes after she made headlines for clapping back at bodyshamers who have commented on her weight. took to Instagram to share a video of herself in a patterned bikini as she called out haters and told her followers that her body is her “art” and it’s no one’s place to judge it.

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis finds new will to live amid battle with rare brain disorder

Bruce Willis finds new will to live amid battle with rare brain disorder

Shania Twain reminisces iconic Coachella performance with Harry Styles

Shania Twain reminisces iconic Coachella performance with Harry Styles

Prince Harry was ‘happy’ for Queen during last visit to UK: 'She’d finished life’

Prince Harry was ‘happy’ for Queen during last visit to UK: 'She’d finished life’
Meghan Markle friend heaps praises on Prince Harry for interviews: ‘Confident’

Meghan Markle friend heaps praises on Prince Harry for interviews: ‘Confident’
Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous’ wife Nicola Peltz for ‘changing his life’

Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous’ wife Nicola Peltz for ‘changing his life’
Nicolas Cage ‘not sure’ of his future in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Nicolas Cage ‘not sure’ of his future in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Rian Johnson on creating Mona Lisa stunt

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Rian Johnson on creating Mona Lisa stunt
Kate Middleton celebrates 41st birthday amid Prince Harry’s allegations

Kate Middleton celebrates 41st birthday amid Prince Harry’s allegations
Alec Baldwin bashed for setting bad example for kids: ‘How embarrassing’

Alec Baldwin bashed for setting bad example for kids: ‘How embarrassing’
Jessie J details agony of the first trimester: ‘I’m so sick’

Jessie J details agony of the first trimester: ‘I’m so sick’
Jane Fonda rejoices, celebrates cancer remission after lengthy battle

Jane Fonda rejoices, celebrates cancer remission after lengthy battle
Charli XCX takes a swipe at Hailey Bieber ‘Nepo Baby’ tee

Charli XCX takes a swipe at Hailey Bieber ‘Nepo Baby’ tee