Monday Jan 09 2023
Monday Jan 09, 2023

Jane Fonda rejoices, celebrates cancer remission after lengthy battle

Jane Fonda has just shed some light on her newly announced cancer remission after ‘lengthy chemotherapy’ session.

For those unversed, Fonda was only recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in September.

Previously, she told fans “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

However, recently she turned to Entertainment Tonight and admitted, “It was the first time that I thought, 'OK, this is what most people experience.' Because the kind of chemo that I was taking wasn't so bad in the beginning.”

“I think about death a lot. I have for the last 30 years. I think that's a healthy thing to do. It's hard to live right if you don't think about death. It's a part of life.”

“Other cultures aren't so afraid of thinking about death as we are. I spend a lot of time thinking about it and it's made my life a lot better. And when you get a cancer diagnosis, you think about it even more and you want to be sure you get the things done that you want to get done, so when the time comes you won't have a lot of regrets.”

