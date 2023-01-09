 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry explains whether Prince William was the royal against Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry finally breaks silence on whether Prince William was the royal who told him not to marry Prince William.

Prince Harry broke it all down during the course of an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby on Sunday.

He started the conversation out by addressing some of the racist stereotyping that went on behind closed doors.

According to Prince Harry, “Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law — some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in.”

However, he also made it clear that Prince William was never the one to dissuade Prince Harry from marrying Meghan Markle, and only ‘aired some concerns’ when the conversation arose.

"No, he never tried to dissuade me from marrying Megan, but he aired some concerns, very early on and said, you know, this is gonna be really hard for you.”

“And I still to this day, I don't truly understand which part of what he was talking about. But maybe, you know, maybe he predicted what the British press's reaction was gonna be."

This was also brought forward, to light, due to the ‘separation’ that existed between the brothers, from the start.

“The older-younger sort of sibling rivalry as such — now is only really becoming, uh, I guess real to me. Like, so, okay. For instance, I talk about the relationship between William, myself at Eton. Yeah. And the fact that he didn't really want to know me.”

