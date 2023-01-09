 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry explains why he fought Prince William: ‘He was coming for my wife’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry admits he only fought when Prince William was ‘attacking his wife’.

Prince Harry’s admissions have come during the 60 Minutes' with Anderson Cooper interview.

He started by defending Meghan Markle and warned, “It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part.”

“It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office. And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories.”

“And he had a few issues which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife — she wasn't there at the time but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself.”

“And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing and growing and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn't nice. It wasn't pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor.”

