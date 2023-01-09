Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport: WATCH

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

The power couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport together on Sunday evening after celebrating Deepika's birthday on a short vacation.

The Bajirao Mastani duo opted white matching outfits. Deepika was in a flowy white maxi dress and flats, and Ranveer was in a plain white tee and denim shorts. He also wore a black cap. The lovebirds were captured by the paparazzi at the airport.

Ranveer just saw the release of his comedy multi-starrer Cirkus, while Deepika is gearing up for her upcoming film, Pathaan, slated to release in theatres on January 5.