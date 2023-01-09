Prince Harry was ‘happy’ for Queen during last visit to UK: 'She’d finished life’

Prince Harry recently reflected back on the heart-wrenching moments when he saw Queen Elizabeth II after she died.

During his recent interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes the Duke of Sussex admitted having a second thoughts about going to Balmoral to say goodbye to his grandmother.

He said: "I walked into the hall, and my aunt was there to greet me. And she asked me if I wanted to see her. I thought about it for about five seconds, thinking, 'Is this a good idea?'

He said: "And I was, like, "You know what? You can-- you can do this. You-- you need to say goodbye."

Prince Harry expressed that he was happy to realise that the late monarch finally reunited with her husband Prince Philip.

He said: "So I went upstairs, took my jacket off and walked in and just spent some time with her alone. She was in her bedroom. I was actually - I was really happy for her.

"Because she'd finished life. She'd completed life, and her husband was - was waiting for her. And the two of them are buried together."