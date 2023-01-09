 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was ‘happy’ for Queen during last visit to UK: 'She’d finished life’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry was ‘happy’ for Queen during last visit to UK: She’d finished life’
Prince Harry was ‘happy’ for Queen during last visit to UK: 'She’d finished life’

Prince Harry recently reflected back on the heart-wrenching moments when he saw Queen Elizabeth II after she died.

During his recent interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes the Duke of Sussex admitted having a second thoughts about going to Balmoral to say goodbye to his grandmother.

He said: "I walked into the hall, and my aunt was there to greet me. And she asked me if I wanted to see her. I thought about it for about five seconds, thinking, 'Is this a good idea?'

He said: "And I was, like, "You know what? You can-- you can do this. You-- you need to say goodbye."

Prince Harry expressed that he was happy to realise that the late monarch finally reunited with her husband Prince Philip.

He said: "So I went upstairs, took my jacket off and walked in and just spent some time with her alone. She was in her bedroom. I was actually - I was really happy for her.

"Because she'd finished life. She'd completed life, and her husband was - was waiting for her. And the two of them are buried together."

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain reminisces iconic Coachella performance with Harry Styles

Shania Twain reminisces iconic Coachella performance with Harry Styles

Meghan Markle friend heaps praises on Prince Harry for interviews: ‘Confident’

Meghan Markle friend heaps praises on Prince Harry for interviews: ‘Confident’
Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous’ wife Nicola Peltz for ‘changing his life’

Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous’ wife Nicola Peltz for ‘changing his life’
Nicolas Cage ‘not sure’ of his future in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Nicolas Cage ‘not sure’ of his future in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Rian Johnson on creating Mona Lisa stunt

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Rian Johnson on creating Mona Lisa stunt
Kate Middleton celebrates 41st birthday amid Prince Harry’s allegations

Kate Middleton celebrates 41st birthday amid Prince Harry’s allegations
Alec Baldwin bashed for setting bad example for kids: ‘How embarrassing’

Alec Baldwin bashed for setting bad example for kids: ‘How embarrassing’
Jessie J details agony of the first trimester: ‘I’m so sick’

Jessie J details agony of the first trimester: ‘I’m so sick’
Jane Fonda rejoices, celebrates cancer remission after lengthy battle

Jane Fonda rejoices, celebrates cancer remission after lengthy battle
Charli XCX takes a swipe at Hailey Bieber ‘Nepo Baby’ tee

Charli XCX takes a swipe at Hailey Bieber ‘Nepo Baby’ tee
Blue Ivy receives love from Tina Knowles: ‘I could not be more blessed’

Blue Ivy receives love from Tina Knowles: ‘I could not be more blessed’
Dwayne Johnson breaks down why he left pro wrestling: ‘Wouldn’t do this business’

Dwayne Johnson breaks down why he left pro wrestling: ‘Wouldn’t do this business’