 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 09 2023
Shehnaaz Gill drops bts photo with Guru Randhawa from upcoming song 'Moon Rise'

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill also collaborated with rapper MC Square for song Ghani Sayaani
Shehnaaz Gill shares a behind the scenes image with Guru Randhawa from their upcoming song Moon Rise.

Even though the music video is set to release tomorrow (January 10), Shehnaaz has teased her fans with a BTS photo from the song.

Gill wore a cute baby pink coloured frock with plunging neckline that also had a bow around the waste. Meanwhile, Randhawa donned down a mint green coloured button down shirt with a pair of white pants.

The actress posted the picture and wrote: “Hope aap sab humme itna hi pyaar de, Song out Tomorrow at 1pm. #MoonRise."

Previously, Guru also shared a behind the scenes video while shooting for the song. The caption on the video read: “You are only allowed to look at Shehnaaz Gill during the shoot. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill last collaborated with rapper MC Square for his song Ghani Sayaani. She is now gearing up to make her acting debut with film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan, reports News18.

