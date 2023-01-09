Prince Harry treated like ‘pariah’ outside of ‘liberal elite circle’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for having become a “complete pariah” outside of the “liberal elite circle” he’s created in the US.



These claims have been made by royal commentator Neil Gardiner, after Prince Harry made a shocking claim.

At the time he said, “I don't think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there.”

Mr Gardiner penned his feelings about Prince Harry in a candid social media rant posted to Twitter.

It read, “The truth is that Prince Harry hates his own family and has turned his back on the British people.”

“He has thrown the Royal Family under the bus for millions of dollars in royalties out of sheer selfishness and spite. Outside of liberal elite circles in the US, he is a complete pariah.”