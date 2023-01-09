Fans urge Netflix to bring ‘1899’ after announcing cancellation

Netflix 1899 fans are seemingly not giving up without a fight.



The show's co-creator duo Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar in a joint statement announced the cancellation of its mystery thriller series just after airing its first season on January 2nd, 2023.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” the statement read. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That's Life.”

They continued, “We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”

Friese and bo Odar, who served as co-showrunners and executive producers, did not give a reason for its cancellation.

However, thousands of fans have signed a petition in the days since Netflix’s announcement, asking the streaming giant to keep the show.

In the wake of the news a Change.org petition has been created and has amassed around 18,000 signatures in the first 17 hours of it being created, per City A.M.

“1899 was clearly created with multiple seasons in mind. After the first season, there are a lot of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger at the end of the last episode. We want a renewal of the show and a proper end to the story,” reads the petition.

Furthermore, in every social media post made by the official Netflix handles, the series fans flood the comment section demanding to bring the show back.

The show documents a group of European migrants travelling from London on a steamship named Kerberos to the New World who discover a vessel adrift in the ocean.