Royal Family is ‘never scrutinized’ despite causing Meghan Markle ‘pain’

Prince Harry reportedly feels there is a ‘lack of accountability’ or scrutiny among those questioning the Royal Family.



Reporter Laurence Dollimore made these admissions in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

She wrote, “No institution is immune to accountability or taking responsibility. So you can't be immune to criticisms either.”

“And you talk about, you know, scrutiny and, you know, my wife and I were scrutinised more than, probably, anybody else. I, I see a lack of scrutiny to my family towards a lot of the things that have happened in the last year.”

But before concluding, the Duke made it clear that he’s “made peace” with the things of the past but still wants ‘accountability’.