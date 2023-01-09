 
'M3GAN' writer teases unrated 'gorier' version on the cards

M3GAN scriptwriter Akela Cooper opened up on the film's original script as "gorier", adding an unrated version possibly in development.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cooper said, "No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved, and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point.

I heard it is in the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie."

The Malignant writer also added that M3GAN's body count wasn't a "scale massacre" like in the former movie.

But she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James [Wan] was like, 'I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.' I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark."

