Blake Lively shares maternity wardrobe malfunction hack during pregnancy

Monday Jan 09 2023
Pregnant Blake Lively has shared a hilarious hack to maternity wardrobe malfunction in her recent Instagram story.

The 35-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram story on Sunday and shared a photo of herself along with an epic advice on maternity wardrobe malfunction.

Lively decided to pair up two different clothing pieces together to create one ensemble that seems right, the mother of three opted for an open grey polka dots dress that showed off her baby bump, she paired it with a long black skirt underneath.

The actress completed the look with a pearl neckless and flashed a wide smile as she posed for the photo.

After going through a couple of maternity wardrobe malfunction she had a moment of realization on Sunday.

"When the back of your skirt won't zip and the front of your dress won't button, wear both," Lively wrote. "Who says two wrongs don't make a right??"

The Gossip Girl alum announced in September that she and Reynolds, 46, are expecting their fourth child when she flaunted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and shares three daughters named, James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

