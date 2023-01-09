Victoria Beckham puts feud aside, wishes Nicola Peltz on birthday

File Footage

Victoria Beckham put her feud with Nicola Peltz aside to wish her on 28th birthday with a simple social media post.

The fashion designer dedicated an Instagram post to the billionaire heiress despite their ongoing rumoured rift.

In the snap dropped on Victoria’s gram handle, she could be seen sitting with the Transformers actor on a dining table as both ladies have their mouths covered with their hands to hide their smiles.

“Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham,” Victoria captioned the post along with a red heart. “Hope you have a lovely day!!! X”

Even though it seems like a sweet birthday tribute for Nicola, some fans pointed out that Victoria failed to write “Kisses VB” at the end of the caption which she normally does in all her social media posts.



“Didn’t write ‘Kisses VB,’” one fan wrote on the snap while another added that it was the “driest” birthday message “there ever was.”

“So cold have a lovely day,” another user commented.

This comes amid reports that Victoria and Nicola still have icy relationship even though they put on a loved-up display at Paris Fashion Week last year.

The alleged fight between the ladies started at Nicola Peltz’ wedding to Brooklyn Beckham when she reportedly refused to wear Victoria Beckham’s designed dress.

Also, it was reported that Victoria allegedly hijacked the first song Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to dance on after tying the knot, making the bride storm out of her own reception.