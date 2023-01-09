 
Kylie Jenner exudes glamour in new photoshoot for brand

Kylie Jenner slayed in Old Hollywood attire boasting red lips and voluminous curls in a new photoshoot for her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.

As per Hola, Kylie Cosmetics posted several pictures on her official Instagram account featuring the supermodel with a winged liner rhinestone choker while donning a white gown and Kylie Cosmetic’s classic matte red shade, Mary Jo K.

“Once a glam girl, always a glam girl,” the brand captioned.


Recently, the year-old launched her brand at Macy’s with a limited-edition Holiday Collection, with different main products debuting this winter and the entire collection coming to stores and online in early Spring 2023.

“We are excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics at Macy’s to allow more brand fans to shop and experience our products in-store across the country,” said Kylie Jenner. “The first launch will be the limited-edition Holiday collection, and the full line will be available in Spring 2023.”

