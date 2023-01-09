Anderson Cooper reveals demand made by Royals ahead of Prince Harry tell-all

file footage

CBS’ Anderson Cooper has revealed that Buckingham Palace reached out to his team ahead of the release of his bombshell interview of Prince Harry, which aired in the US on Sunday, January 8.



As per Mirror UK, Cooper confirmed that his team had first reached out to Palace officials for comments on Prince Harry’s claims, and then revealed that the Royal Family put forward a demand before sharing comments.

“Its representatives demanded that before considering responding, 60 Minutes provide them without report prior to airing it tonight,” shared Cooper.

The journalist also claimed that his team denied the Palace’s request saying that ‘it's something we never do.’

This comes after Cooper’s explosive chat with Prince Harry went on air on January 8, two days before the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir Spare, which was leaked days earlier.