Monday Jan 09 2023
King Charles breaks silence on social media amid Prince Harry's claims

Monday Jan 09, 2023

King Charles has extended sweet birthday wishes to his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who turns 41 today, January 9.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Buckingham Palace on behalf of the King, shared a sweet photo of Kate Middleton from her first visit to Wales as Princess, and wished her a very happy birthday.

“Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!,” the King’s message reads along with a birthday cake emoji.

In the stunning photo, Kate Middleton can be seen being greeted by two-year-old girl who was dressed in the traditional Welsh outfit as she and Prince William visited Wales in September.

The royal fans also took an opportunity to drop sweet birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, this is King Charles first message after new year amid son Prince Harry’s allegations in recent interviews and leaks from memoir Spare.

