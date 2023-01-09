 
Lizzo shares her take on ‘cancel culture’: ‘trendy, misused and misdirected'

Lizzo has candidly shared her take on cancel culture in her latest social media post.

The Truth Hurts singer, 34, took to her Twitter account on a Sunday morning and shared that cancel culture has become ‘trendy.’

Lizzo tweeted, “This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation.”

“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected,” she added.

Lizzo concluded with, “I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.”

The About Damn Time singer’s latest tweet comes just days after she addressed body shaming. “I’ve seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’ ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL? I liked your body before.’ ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight but for your health’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s too much work,'” she said in a TikTok video on Friday.

Lizzo continued, “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do you realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. I’mma do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed y’all money so we could see how much time we are [expletive] wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that [expletive] back there please?”

