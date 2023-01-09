BTS’ Jin shares video message for fans before enlistment

BTS's Jin has released a video message for the ARMYs that he recorded before mandatory military enlistment.

Per the record, it was recorded during the time he was filming for the Korean variety show, Running Man.

In the emotional video shared on their YouTube channel Bangtan TV, Jin urged fans to wait for him as he wraps up his mandatory service which requires 18 months.

In the video, Kim Seok Jin says, “Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera, because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message.

He went on , "Whenever I am available I wish to share these videos with you,” he said in the middle of shoot."

“I may not be by your side, but I’ll go looking for you soon, if you just wait a little. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the time, I’ll share another video. That’s all for now," he signed off with a sincere smile and waved to the camera.

For the unversed, Jin is the first member of BTS band to join the army service in December 2022.

Previously, several pictures of him from the military camp where he was doing his service as a trainee surfaced online.

Recently Jin is also announced as unit commander over 200 soldiers, the BTS fans all over the world are proud of their idol.

Watch the Video



